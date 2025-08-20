Nuveen LLC Makes New $18.29 Million Investment in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. $FCPT

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 637,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 187,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 43,499 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 720,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,691,000 after purchasing an additional 86,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,661,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,697,000 after purchasing an additional 48,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $210,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 53,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,771.82. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on FCPT shares. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Up 1.9%

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $25.6350 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.83. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $30.93.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.87% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $72.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.48%.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

