Nuveen LLC Makes New $18.48 Million Investment in DNOW Inc. $DNOW

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,082,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,483,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNOW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DNOW by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DNOW by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 526,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,986,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DNOW by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DNOW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DNOW shares. Zacks Research raised DNOW to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DNOW from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

DNOW opened at $14.7960 on Wednesday. DNOW Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.13.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.60 million. DNOW had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 3.45%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

