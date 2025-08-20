Nuveen LLC Makes New $18.51 Million Investment in MYR Group, Inc. $MYRG

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 163,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,511,000. Nuveen LLC owned 1.05% of MYR Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,217,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,942,000 after buying an additional 159,302 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,706,000 after buying an additional 128,159 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 165,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,614,000 after buying an additional 107,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 12,329.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 68,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after buying an additional 68,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

MYRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $168.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MYR Group from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of MYR Group from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MYR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.83.

Shares of MYRG opened at $181.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.17. MYR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.60 and a 12-month high of $220.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.81.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $900.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.20 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MYR Group, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

