Nuveen LLC Makes New $18.64 Million Investment in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF $JNK

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 195,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,638,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 91.7% in the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $286,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 75,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. FSA Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 108,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

JNK opened at $96.86 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $90.40 and a twelve month high of $97.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.71. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

