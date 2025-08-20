Nuveen LLC Makes New $18.94 Million Investment in Joby Aviation, Inc. $JOBY

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,145,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,936,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 16.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 972,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 134,982 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 5.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 370,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 25.1% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the first quarter worth approximately $401,000. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JOBY opened at $14.8460 on Wednesday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Joby Aviation had a negative return on equity of 71.29% and a negative net margin of 447,083.78%.The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 472,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $4,635,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 360,999 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,010.18. The trade was a 56.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Allison sold 27,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $329,629.86. Following the transaction, the insider owned 660,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,901,109.72. This represents a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,936,558 shares of company stock worth $21,551,263 over the last 90 days. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on JOBY. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Joby Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Joby Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

