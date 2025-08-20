Nuveen LLC Makes New Investment in Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDK

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 214,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,201,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Liberty Broadband as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth $44,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 171.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Liberty Broadband to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $61.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 12 month low of $57.91 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

