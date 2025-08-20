Nuveen LLC Makes New Investment in Moelis & Company $MC

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 335,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $19,561,000.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 214.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,942,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,747 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 723,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,444,000 after purchasing an additional 494,123 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 457.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 485,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,318,000 after purchasing an additional 398,129 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $20,720,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $16,396,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MC. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $69.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Moelis & Company Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $71.1770 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.86. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.70. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $47.00 and a 12-month high of $82.89.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $365.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.57 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 42.72%. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $460,537.60. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,515.84. This trade represents a 97.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.