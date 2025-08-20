Nuveen LLC Makes New Investment in Virtu Financial, Inc. $VIRT

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 497,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,956,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.32% of Virtu Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $384,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,473,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after purchasing an additional 670,774 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 24,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $710,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 491,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,730,000 after acquiring an additional 191,741 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on VIRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America downgraded Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 90,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $3,845,722.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 47.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $41.1050 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average of $40.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.69. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

