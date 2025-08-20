Nuveen LLC Makes New Investment in Vital Farms, Inc. $VITL

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 578,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,633,000. Nuveen LLC owned 1.30% of Vital Farms as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 84,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,017 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth about $1,114,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VITL opened at $48.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average is $35.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.91 and a 12-month high of $50.50.

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $184.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.28 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Vital Farms has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $60.00 target price on shares of Vital Farms and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

In other Vital Farms news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $1,175,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,858,890 shares in the company, valued at $268,662,721.30. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephanie Coon sold 10,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $461,730.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,700.85. This trade represents a 17.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,398. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

