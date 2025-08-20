Nuveen LLC Purchases New Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc $PFS

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,014,102 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,412,000. Nuveen LLC owned 0.78% of Provident Financial Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 447.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 193.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $178,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Provident Financial Services news, Chairman Christopher P. Martin sold 55,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $950,252.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 601,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,259,923.50. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

PFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Provident Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.70.

PFS opened at $18.7330 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.42. Provident Financial Services, Inc has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $22.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $214.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

