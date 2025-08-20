Nuveen LLC Purchases New Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. $UMH

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,027,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $19,209,000.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in UMH Properties by 861.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in UMH Properties by 374.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UMH Properties news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 45,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $749,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,101,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,061,041.20. This represents a 3.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Edward Mitchell sold 75,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $1,237,855.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 41,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,125.76. This represents a 64.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,549 shares of company stock worth $2,409,086. Corporate insiders own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UMH shares. Maxim Group dropped their target price on UMH Properties from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush raised UMH Properties to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

View Our Latest Report on UMH Properties

UMH Properties Price Performance

UMH stock opened at $15.8060 on Wednesday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 8.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.90, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.13.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). UMH Properties had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $66.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 642.86%.

UMH Properties Profile

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.