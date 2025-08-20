Nuveen LLC Purchases New Position in First American Financial Corporation $FAF

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 314,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,636,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.31% of First American Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in First American Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in First American Financial by 645.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in First American Financial by 132.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial by 23.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on First American Financial from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First American Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $64.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.24. First American Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $70.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 2.90%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First American Financial Corporation will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other First American Financial news, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $229,705.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,874.85. The trade was a 11.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

