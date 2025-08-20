Nuveen LLC Purchases New Shares in International Bancshares Corporation $IBOC

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 272,683 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $17,195,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.44% of International Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the first quarter worth $63,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 183.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 836.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBOC opened at $68.24 on Wednesday. International Bancshares Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.11 and a 52-week high of $76.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.65.

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 39.51%.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. This represents a dividend yield of 200.0%. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

