Nuveen LLC Purchases New Stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. $BHLB

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 688,613 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,966,000.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2,259.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,292 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 805.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

BHLB stock opened at $25.3020 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.66. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $32.36.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 15.93%.The business had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.13%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

(Free Report)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.