Nuveen LLC Purchases Shares of 1,147,035 NETSTREIT Corp. $NTST

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,147,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,181,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTST. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 48,521 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 520.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 129,516 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,322,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $927,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTST shares. Truist Financial set a $19.00 price objective on NETSTREIT in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Bank of America raised NETSTREIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NETSTREIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.14.

NETSTREIT stock opened at $18.6990 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.74, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.15. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,075.00%.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

