Nuveen LLC Takes $17.78 Million Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 163,670 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,783,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.21% of Advanced Drainage Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price target on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.56.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE:WMS opened at $144.1660 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.97 and its 200 day moving average is $115.10. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $166.03.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The business had revenue of $829.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

