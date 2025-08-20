Nuveen LLC Takes $18.90 Million Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 62,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,895,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.22% of Medpace as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 47.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 24.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP opened at $462.14 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.05 and a 1 year high of $501.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.10. Medpace had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 67.66%. The business had revenue of $603.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.760-14.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MEDP shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $298.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $313.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “sell” rating and set a $366.00 target price (up previously from $283.00) on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $406.60.

In other Medpace news, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 12,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.23, for a total transaction of $5,450,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,380. The trade was a 66.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 7,500 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.14, for a total transaction of $3,376,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,883,050. The trade was a 11.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,788 shares of company stock valued at $51,018,354 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

