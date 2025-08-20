Nuveen LLC Takes $18.99 Million Position in Albany International Corporation $AIN

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 274,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,985,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 735.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 48.7% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AIN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Albany International in a report on Friday, August 1st. Baird R W lowered Albany International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Albany International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albany International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

NYSE:AIN opened at $62.4960 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.29. Albany International Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $94.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.06 million. Albany International had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Albany International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Albany International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.400 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Albany International Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

