Nuveen LLC Takes $19.06 Million Position in APi Group Corporation $APG

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 532,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,058,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.19% of APi Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APG. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,427,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of APi Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 59,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in APi Group in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in APi Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,631,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,640,000 after purchasing an additional 177,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in APi Group in the fourth quarter worth $536,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of APi Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.6667 price target on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of APi Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

In other news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 205,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $7,243,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,968,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,798,205.08. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $3,346,850.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,348,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,873,598.23. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 589,843 shares of company stock valued at $20,694,672. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APG stock opened at $35.3520 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. APi Group Corporation has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.48 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.10.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. APi Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

