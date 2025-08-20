Nuveen LLC Takes $21.07 Million Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp $MGY

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 833,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,066,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,396,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,559,000 after purchasing an additional 667,973 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,768,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,475,000 after purchasing an additional 86,166 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.8% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,178,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,292,000 after purchasing an additional 88,021 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,175,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,004,000 after purchasing an additional 110,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 3,033,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,918,000 after purchasing an additional 113,257 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of MGY stock opened at $23.0950 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 27.57%.The company had revenue of $318.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 31.41%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

