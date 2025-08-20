Nuveen LLC Takes Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. $GXO

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 500,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,565,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.43% of GXO Logistics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 57.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $53.3120 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.67.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 0.50%.The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

