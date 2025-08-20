Nuveen LLC Takes Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. $KTB

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 309,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,837,000.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KTB. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $72.7230 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $96.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.35 and its 200-day moving average is $66.92.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $658.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.97 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 68.76% and a net margin of 9.48%.Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Kontoor Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.350-1.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on KTB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price objective on Kontoor Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KTB

Kontoor Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.