NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Holdings Boosted by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 260,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.2% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $28,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $175.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.38 and a 200 day moving average of $136.23. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $184.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.66, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%.The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock valued at $902,886,782. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

