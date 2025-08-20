NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is First National Bank of Hutchinson’s 7th Largest Position

First National Bank of Hutchinson reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,449 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 3.5% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $4,921,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,501,340.56. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $13,482,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,848,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,095,196,926. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock valued at $902,886,782 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.28.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $175.64 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $184.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.38 and a 200-day moving average of $136.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

