Oceaneering International, Inc. $OII Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Oceaneering International worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OII. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,749,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 296,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 116,251 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OII shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Oceaneering International stock opened at $22.5470 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.78. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $30.98.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $698.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.81 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 22.09%. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

