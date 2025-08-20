Ovintiv Inc. $OVV Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,583 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Ovintiv worth $8,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 143.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv by 146.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on OVV. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Ovintiv stock opened at $38.5930 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.10. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

