PAR Technology Corporation $PAR Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAR. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth $30,392,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the first quarter worth $24,018,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 194.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,086,000 after buying an additional 264,188 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 347,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,283,000 after buying an additional 186,490 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 311,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,661,000 after buying an additional 185,107 shares during the period.

PAR Technology Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE PAR opened at $51.5790 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.51 and a 200 day moving average of $63.11. PAR Technology Corporation has a 1 year low of $46.24 and a 1 year high of $82.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PAR Technology Corporation will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PAR Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

Get Our Latest Report on PAR Technology

About PAR Technology

(Free Report)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.