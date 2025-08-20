Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. $PK Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PK. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 809.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,415,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,972 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Investment Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $21,342,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,742,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,585,000 after purchasing an additional 767,818 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,976,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,790,000 after purchasing an additional 706,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,818,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,590,000 after purchasing an additional 678,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:PK opened at $11.1550 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.37 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 0.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.820-2.080 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 370.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on PK shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.11.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Featured Articles

