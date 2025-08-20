PC Connection, Inc. $CNXN Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PC Connection alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,190,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,128,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 481.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.

PC Connection Stock Performance

CNXN opened at $63.15 on Wednesday. PC Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $56.72 and a one year high of $77.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.29.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.97%.The firm had revenue of $759.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PC Connection Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $66,320.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 66,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,767.60. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 26,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $1,774,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 265,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,757,243.60. This represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,005 shares of company stock worth $2,205,614 over the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PC Connection Profile

(Free Report)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.