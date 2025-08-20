Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,364,000. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,233,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 462.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 912,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,387,000 after purchasing an additional 750,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,435,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,420,000 after purchasing an additional 610,042 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 879,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,560,000 after purchasing an additional 557,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jacob Tetlow sold 6,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $600,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172.72. This represents a 99.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNW opened at $91.9910 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 1 year low of $81.47 and a 1 year high of $96.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.38.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.58. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.81%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNW. Barclays cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

