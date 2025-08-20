PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Lyft, Inc. $LYFT

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,689 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 9,338,222 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $120,463,000 after buying an additional 1,224,056 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Lyft by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,025,099 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $103,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901,358 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Lyft by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,775,478 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $87,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,478 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Lyft by 828.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,662,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $85,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,823,906 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $62,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,761 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $38,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 879,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,896,068.40. This represents a 0.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jill Beggs sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $25,796.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,863.47. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LYFT shares. Wall Street Zen raised Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Roth Capital raised Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.70.

Lyft Trading Down 2.8%

LYFT opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.88, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $19.07.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Lyft had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

