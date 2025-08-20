Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 209 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 3.4% in the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 93.7% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 122 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 17.6% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 347 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on RL. Zacks Research raised Ralph Lauren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $385.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Cfra Research raised Ralph Lauren from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.41.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $284.8140 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $284.90 and a 200-day moving average of $258.34. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 1 year low of $164.55 and a 1 year high of $306.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.27. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 10.91%.The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.9125 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

