Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 9,170 Shares of American Woodmark Corporation $AMWD

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.32% of American Woodmark worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 842.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at $1,026,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in American Woodmark by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in American Woodmark by 599.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 37,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $64.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. American Woodmark Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $104.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $937.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.20.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 5.82%.The business had revenue of $400.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMWD. Wall Street Zen downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on American Woodmark from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on American Woodmark from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

