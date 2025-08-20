Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 940 Shares of STERIS plc $STE

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in STERIS by 4,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in STERIS by 503.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STE. KeyCorp lifted their target price on STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 4,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.96, for a total value of $994,455.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,361 shares in the company, valued at $5,410,467.56. The trade was a 15.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $1,909,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,929.62. This trade represents a 56.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,131 shares of company stock valued at $8,023,737. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $247.3120 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $200.98 and a 12 month high of $252.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.48 and a 200-day moving average of $229.96. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 0.92.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.02. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 11.61%.The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

