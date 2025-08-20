Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 9,769 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. $SAH

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,769 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 266.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 6,802.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 11,564 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,443,000 after buying an additional 18,232 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 9,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Stock Up 1.8%

SAH opened at $79.7350 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.20. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $89.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.56. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Stephens downgraded Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $40,331.52. Following the sale, the president directly owned 605,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,389,617.86. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,502,062. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

