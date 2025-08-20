Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires New Stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in TKO Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TKO Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TKO Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in TKO Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in TKO Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TKO Group stock opened at $184.5860 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.28 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.16 and a 1-year high of $194.76.

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. TKO Group had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.81%.

In other news, Director Nick Khan sold 45,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $7,715,597.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 156,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,732,305.08. This trade represents a 22.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe bought 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.59 per share, with a total value of $166,198.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,863.73. The trade was a 55.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,725 shares of company stock worth $12,501,561. 53.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TKO shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TKO Group from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.38.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

