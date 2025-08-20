Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Globe Life Inc. $GL

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GL. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective (up from $114.00) on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cfra Research raised Globe Life to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Globe Life from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Globe Life from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.45.

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE GL opened at $136.7940 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.52. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.13 and a fifty-two week high of $144.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 18.11%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Globe Life has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.250-14.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 8.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $1,767,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 32,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,770.86. This represents a 27.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $1,374,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 47,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,467,339.06. This trade represents a 17.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,722 shares of company stock worth $11,733,793. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

