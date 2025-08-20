Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stake in Brandywine Realty Trust $BDN

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 547,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 116,134 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.32% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,488,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,559,000 after buying an additional 676,477 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,644,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,811,000 after buying an additional 1,261,752 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,501,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after buying an additional 411,003 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,449,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,716,000 after buying an additional 221,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,300,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $4.0450 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.66 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 65.33% and a negative return on equity of 32.12%. Brandywine Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.660 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brandywine Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

