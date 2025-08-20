Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. $SBH

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 323,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 69,534 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBH. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 12,571 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 666,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 454,592 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,049,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,316,000 after acquiring an additional 459,972 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 46,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Denise Paulonis purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $52,830.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 366,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,306,995.10. This trade represents a 1.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana Sue Ferguson purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.02 per share, with a total value of $30,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 7,912 shares in the company, valued at $95,102.24. This trade represents a 46.19% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $13.2750 on Wednesday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $933.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sally Beauty has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

