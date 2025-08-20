Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 25,698 Shares of Artivion, Inc. $AORT

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,698 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Artivion were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Artivion during the first quarter worth $2,653,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Artivion by 27.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 341,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 74,589 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artivion by 5.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 17,860 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Artivion by 16.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artivion during the first quarter worth $3,261,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AORT. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.80 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Artivion from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Artivion from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Artivion from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

In other news, SVP Marshall S. Stanton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $442,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 64,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,900. This represents a 18.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 852,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,089,776.56. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,138 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,673. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AORT opened at $42.0130 on Wednesday. Artivion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $43.97. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.59.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Artivion had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.96 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Artivion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

