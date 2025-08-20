Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 2,729 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IFF. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.36.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $65.7390 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.98 and its 200 day moving average is $76.29. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.41, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.33 and a 52 week high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -103.23%.

In related news, CEO J Erik Fyrwald acquired 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.95 per share, for a total transaction of $993,735.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 77,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,181.50. This trade represents a 24.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 15,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.80 per share, with a total value of $1,001,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,160. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 35,250 shares of company stock worth $2,337,120. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

