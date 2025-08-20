Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 5,643 Shares of The AES Corporation $AES

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in AES were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in shares of AES by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in AES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 200.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 760.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AES. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AES from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AES from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

AES Price Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $13.3150 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43. The AES Corporation has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. AES had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 8.42%.The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

