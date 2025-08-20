Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stake in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hubbell by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,833,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,623,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Hubbell by 2.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,522,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,757,000 after buying an additional 31,859 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Hubbell by 35.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,104,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,353,000 after buying an additional 287,047 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter valued at $213,283,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Hubbell by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 518,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,032,000 after buying an additional 72,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HUBB shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Hubbell from $420.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hubbell from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.29.

Shares of HUBB opened at $432.3960 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hubbell Inc has a one year low of $299.42 and a one year high of $481.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $417.80 and a 200 day moving average of $382.66.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.57. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 14.76%.The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.650-18.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

