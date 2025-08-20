Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.38 Million Position in Allegiant Travel Company $ALGT

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.25% of Allegiant Travel worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 8.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 8.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth $597,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 33.8% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1,486.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALGT. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.58 and a 200-day moving average of $57.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.72. Allegiant Travel Company has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $107.57.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.40. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $689.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Allegiant Travel has set its FY 2015 guidance at 2.250- EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at -2.750–1.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel Company will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

