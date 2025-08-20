Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. $CBRL

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,323 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,575,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $4,597,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $3,990,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,584,000 after buying an additional 50,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,901.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 47,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 45,068 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CBRL shares. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 2.1%

CBRL stock opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.30. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $71.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.47.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $821.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.65 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 38.76%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

