Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. $OXM

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,085 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.32% of Oxford Industries worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southernsun Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,308,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,958,000 after purchasing an additional 103,253 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 288,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,596,000 after purchasing an additional 56,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBO & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 168,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after purchasing an additional 52,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries

In other news, CEO Robert S. Trauber purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $413,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 13,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,002.32. This represents a 297.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.12 per share, with a total value of $260,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 59,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,607.56. The trade was a 12.37% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,818 shares of company stock valued at $686,724. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Oxford Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $55.80.

Oxford Industries Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE OXM opened at $45.2780 on Wednesday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $89.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $676.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The company had revenue of $392.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.54 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.35%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Oxford Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.800-3.200 EPS. Q2 2025 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

