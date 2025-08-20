Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,855 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 29,950 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,838 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,451 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,658 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $546,405.06. Following the sale, the insider owned 74,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,297,902.69. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $210.00 price target on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

Expedia Group Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $208.04 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.46 and a 12-month high of $213.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.30.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Further Reading

