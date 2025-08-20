Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.87 Million Position in Assurant, Inc. $AIZ

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Assurant by 192.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Assurant by 312.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Assurant by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant Stock Up 2.1%

Assurant stock opened at $213.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.97 and a 12-month high of $230.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.13 and its 200 day moving average is $199.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.58.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.13. Assurant had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Assurant has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.390-22.390 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.96, for a total transaction of $194,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,549.60. This represents a 23.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $813,267.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,173.75. The trade was a 33.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AIZ shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Assurant in a research note on Monday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.29.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

