Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.89 Million Holdings in Kohl’s Corporation $KSS

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 352,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,858 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KSS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 20,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Kohl’s by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,435,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,161,000 after purchasing an additional 183,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $13.6350 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.73. Kohl’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $21.39.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.100-0.600 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Corporation will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 45.87%.

Several analysts have commented on KSS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

