Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. $SEDG

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,419 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $33.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.56.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.81). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 177.64% and a negative return on equity of 191.53%. The business had revenue of $289.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. SolarEdge Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Barclays raised SolarEdge Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and ten have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $18.12.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

